StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

STKL opened at $7.65 on Friday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,212 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in SunOpta by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,104 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

