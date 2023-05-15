StockNews.com Upgrades Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to “Buy”

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,971.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading

