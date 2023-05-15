StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.41

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 2165811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

StoneCo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,580.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 300.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 326.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 694,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 531,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

