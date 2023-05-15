Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.83. 10,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 29,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Studio City International Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $746.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Studio City International during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Studio City International during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Studio City International during the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

