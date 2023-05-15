Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,806. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 1.77. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.