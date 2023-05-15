Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.40

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.40 and last traded at C$65.93, with a volume of 612232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.08.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.91.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.