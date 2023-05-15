Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.21 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 1.205 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.05.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.19.
About Suncorp Group
