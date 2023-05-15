Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Short Interest Update

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUNL remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 132,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sunlight Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,965 shares in the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,153,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 117,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 362,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

