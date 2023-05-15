Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Saturna Capital CORP’s 4th Largest Position

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $156,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $98.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

