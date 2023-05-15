Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $75.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.