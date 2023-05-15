Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM):

5/13/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

5/5/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00.

5/4/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00.

4/24/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/28/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $75.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $76,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $39,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 540,252 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

