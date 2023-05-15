TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,820,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,507,591 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 2.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 2.24% of TC Energy worth $909,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,988,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,396,000 after buying an additional 377,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,083,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 224,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 503,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,726. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 219.20%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.