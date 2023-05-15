TD Securities Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$280.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.25.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 2.8 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $175.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $183.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.27.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $637.09 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

