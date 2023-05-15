Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,859,000 after buying an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,015,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 482,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,137,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.

TDY stock opened at $410.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

