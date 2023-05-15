Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

TX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

TX opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ternium by 73.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 12.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ternium by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 590.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 348,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.