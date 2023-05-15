Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued their maintains rating on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.09. 223,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,029. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.