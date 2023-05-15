Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.95. 261,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

