Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

