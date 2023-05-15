Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after buying an additional 549,167 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,310. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

