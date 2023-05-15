Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

VV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.99. 109,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $197.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

