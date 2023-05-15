Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $11.22 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 721.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $450.48. 270,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

