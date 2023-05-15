Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,888,727. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

