Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 255,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,910,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 632,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,320,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGG stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $99.15. 1,143,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,386. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.