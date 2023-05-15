The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,676,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,870 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 4.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $620,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,018. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $68.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

