The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $76,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 59,778 shares worth $4,670,001. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.7 %

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,666,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,912,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

