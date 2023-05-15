The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Chemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.