The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 323.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.26. 387,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,124. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.31.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 813.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

