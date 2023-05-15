The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average is $151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 813.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.