The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Mizuho upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.30.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,179. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.74. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

