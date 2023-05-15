The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an underweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.88.

TechTarget Stock Performance

TTGT opened at $30.31 on Thursday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $850.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

Insider Activity

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

