The Graph (GRT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20.48 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $20.48 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,654,930,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,958,189,386 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

