The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.13. 992,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.78 and its 200 day moving average is $306.39. The stock has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

