The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 5.5% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.78 and a 200-day moving average of $306.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $292.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

