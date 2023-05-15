The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of J. M. Smucker worth $134,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,973,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Barclays began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $158.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.69.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

