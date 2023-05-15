The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,330 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Shares of KR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.