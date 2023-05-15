The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 715,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.55. 31,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 102,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

