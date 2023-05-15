The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.00

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.