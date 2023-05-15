The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,341 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA opened at $28.00 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

