The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Cut by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $66.60.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.