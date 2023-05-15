The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,490 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 79,270 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $71,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $78.83. 1,365,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

