Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 92,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 675.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,842,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $11,306,723. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $523.25. 273,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $558.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.14. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

