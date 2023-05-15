Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,306,723. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

TMO stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $521.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $558.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.14. The company has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

