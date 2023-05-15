Thomas L. Travis Sells 1,408 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BSVN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.99. 30,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,974. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank7 by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

