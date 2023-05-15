Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,439,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,587,257.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 808,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,672. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 130.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 89.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS opened at $7.98 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $238.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

