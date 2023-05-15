TNC Coin (TNC) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $612.38 million and $52,036.07 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10412784 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $58,789.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

