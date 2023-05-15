Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,301 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,655 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.06. 538,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,131. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.97. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

