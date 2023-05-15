Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $17.61 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.49 on Monday, hitting $199.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,409. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.