Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $30.12 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,405 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 1.4 %

BHP Group stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.55) to GBX 2,510 ($31.67) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.07) to GBX 2,550 ($32.18) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.