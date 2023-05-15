Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $77.99 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.5% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $77,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 634,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,291. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

