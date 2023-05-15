Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 23,404 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Republic Services worth $55,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 183,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $147.62. The company had a trading volume of 69,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.27.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.